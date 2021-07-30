Letter: Buffalo should reelect an experienced mayor

I am responding to the recent articles and letters in The Buffalo News regarding India Walton’s surprising Democratic primary victory over four term Mayor Byron Brown. As an elected progressive Democrat from the Los Angeles area who has spent a lot of time recently in Buffalo, it is my strong view that Brown should be retained as Buffalo’s mayor.

Walton has no prior government experience, a very limited educational background, and no prior leadership skills that are evident, all of which are very relevant to the job of mayor. In addition, she may not have the temperament to succeed in the very difficult job of mayor of a Rust Belt city like Buffalo.

Los Angeles has benefitted from the eight-year mayoral success of Eric Garcetti, whom I have known since he was in high school. A graduate of Columbia, and a Rhodes Scholar, he spent 12 years on the Los Angeles City Council, rising to its head, prior to being elected mayor. He is of Hispanic, Italian and Jewish background, and speaks Spanish fluently. He will soon be President Biden’s Ambassador to India.

Walton is a totally blank slate. How would she lead? Would she appoint competent people to key city positions? Would she be able to obtain the necessary state and federal funding to keep Buffalo moving forward?