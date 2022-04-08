Letter: Buffalo should fix its pothole problem

Every year we hear how Buffalo is planning to fix its pothole problem across the city. According to a recent radio report on public radio it was said the city is planning to repave Delaware Avenue from North Street to Forest Avenue.

We currently live on Delaware and Bryant and use Delaware as a way to get North and South depending on where we are going. It is one of the many streets we travel, and we would be hard-pressed to find the size and number of potholes compared to Main Street between Ferry and North, other than Delaware between Forest and Delavan.

Or, why not redirect that money for a complete repaving of Main Street. We went to our dentist on Main Street today and rocked and rolled the whole way because of excessive potholes.

When you talk to friends and neighbors about potholes Main Street would be first on the list of streets to be fixed while it would also improve the image of our town to visitors.

As an aside, we have a person who works as a caregiver in our house and almost had her car swallowed whole while driving on the 33 this past week near Humboldt. She lost a tire and a wheel. She called 311 at City Hall to report the problem and was assured the pothole would be taken care of within 48 hours.

The pothole is still sitting there ready to gobble up some portion of its next victim’s automobile undercarriage. I have to assume that the city has a prioritized list of the worst streets in Buffalo and which streets are at the top of the list. I can’t imagine Delaware Avenue is close to the top of that list. I’d like to see the list and progress to date reported to the media and the general public.

I would think the residents of Buffalo would be thrilled to see this as a sensible and reasonable approach to a very tough problem and applaud this approach and the openness of the communications coming from City Hall.

This isn’t rocket science, but it’s the least the city could be doing to show it’s aware of the problem and have a solid approach to making things better for everyone.

Tom Holub

Buffalo