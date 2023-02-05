Every time Buffalo faces a major snow storm, the city falls behind the efforts of the surrounding areas. The biggest difference is that the areas around Buffalo all have driveways. Buffalo can’t help the fact that people have to park on the streets but they can stop that from being such an issue by doing away with alternate parking. A storm starts and some people get their cars to the right side while others wait too long and are then stuck on the wrong side, Now, plows can’t get past them until one side it towed clear and tow trucks can’t do that until the street is plowed. Catch 22. If everyone was always parked on one side of the street, plows would be able to clear the snow as easily as any suburban crews. Doing away with alternate parking may not be a cure all but it would certainly help and maybe even save a few lives.