Letter: Buffalo should discover what socialism does to cities

In 1968, I cast my first vote ever, pulling the lever for Hubert Humphrey to become president of the United States. A Chicago native, I was always aware of the Democratic machine of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley (vote early and vote often). That is why I am perplexed at the state of affairs in the City of Buffalo. I believe it is generally thought that Byron Brown, the incumbent, thought he had the primary in the bag and just took the campaign off to buy more ties. India Walton, the democratic socialist backed by Bernie Sanders and his “America is Evil” band of followers, worked hard. Sanders never advertises to the locals who he backs, for if that was discovered, most of the people would run away from his candidate and search for someone who really likes the country in which they reside. What he does do, however, is flood the area with workers, which resulted in their getting out the vote, meager as it was, in a low vote turnout. That was the difference.
My question is, wouldn’t the Democratic Party, which endorsed Brown, know that this was happening on the streets of Buffalo? If not … why not? The head of the party, Jeremy Zellner, should have had his ear to the ground and realized this. Isn’t that his job? Going back to my Chicago roots, I then ask, how does this guy still serve as party chief? What is he getting paid for? After his performance as party chair in this last primary, he should be following the elephants at the zoo with a shovel in his hand, not still employed.
If you want a Bernie Sanders type of city to live in, I suggest you visit Portland or Minneapolis, to witness the skyrocketing crime and economic stagnation their leftist leaders have caused. They say you always do business with people that are dumber than you are. I hope Buffalo wises up … real quick. And don’t look to Zellner and the Democratic Party to help you out.
Ken Wojcieszek
Snyder