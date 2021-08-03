Letter: Buffalo should consider council-manager government

The recent resolution in the Buffalo Common Council by Rasheed N.C. Wyatt to consider a council-manager form of city government is something worth studying. Wyatt correctly pointed out that while the population of our city has declined, the poverty rate has grown. Under a city manager form of government, neighborhoods and diverse groups would have a greater opportunity to sway policy, since special interests would find it more difficult to influence with money and political power.

Rather than expertise in the political election process, qualifications and performance are the criteria the elected body uses to select a professional manager. Most who serve as city managers have a master’s degree in public administration or certified public manager credentials.

City managers are responsible for the day to day running of city services and serve the residents by ensuring that the administration is run smoothly and efficiently. Under the mayoral administrations, hiring of key positions are often based on the applicant’s political support rather than their professional qualifications. Since managers are appointed and responsive to the council, they can be dismissed at any time, making their job performance critical to their success.