Letter: Buffalo should be a beacon for change

The recent shootings in Buffalo followed by those in Texas have me in a state of disbelief. It’s time for our political leaders across the nation to act on gun violence. I’m tired of hearing nothing will change. We the people of this nation have to stand up, unify and demand that change take place.

We need to vote out the politicians who ignore this issue. Why is this not our top priority? The violent attack on The Capitol was legitimate political discord according to The Republicans. Now they blame mental illness as the cause of these senseless shootings. Stop! When will common sense come back into politics for the good of the people? Not later, but now.

Finally, I think the City of Buffalo should host a nationally promoted weekend Memorial Event at venues like Highmark Stadium, Shea’s Buffalo, Kleinhan’s Music Hall and Artpark with music to honor those lost and to raise money to help get gun laws put in place so we can finally get weapons of war off the streets for good. There should be national acts at each venue, each venue appealing to a cross section of society.

Let’s make this happen. Let’s show we want change and that we are the City Of Good Neighbors. Let our city be the place where people come to say we want change and we want it now.

Martin Demmerley

Hamburg