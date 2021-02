It looks like Buffalo has been forgotten as far as getting the Covid-19 vaccine. All you ever hear that New York City and other states getting most of the supply. Even though I am a high-risk patient and well over 75 it doesn’t seem to matter, it doesn’t matter if you try to get an appointment online, even in the wee small hours of the morning. I and many more are having the same problems trying to make an appointment. Does anyone out there have an answer?