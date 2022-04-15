Letter: Buffalo Sabres set a new path forward

I have been a long-distanced Buffalo Sabres fan since the 1970s and I grew up in Tonawanda when the Sabres first started in the NHL. They have always been a critical part of the fabric of the Buffalo and Western New York community.

Over the past year, we have experienced a remarkable rejuvenation of the organization that begins with General Manager Kevyn Adams, and the coaching staff led by Don Granato.

What is most significant about this transformation is that its foundation is driven by re-creating the relationship with the Western New York fanbase, and belief in the potential of young players to make mistakes, use those mistakes to improve and ultimately get better. A total belief in human potential. A great lesson for anyone in life to observe from a fan’s perspective.

Finally, the transition leaned on the wisdom and leadership of seasoned players that are assisting in creating the right work ethic, team bond and leading by example.

Just one year ago, you could Google search Buffalo Sabres’ media articles and it was only negative, however, through the combined efforts of the general manager, coaching staff and players, they have created a new foundation built on solid principles like working hard, caring for each other and a desire to improve daily. The final outcome will be a consequence of these qualities.

Buffalo and Western New York are well-positioned to enjoy this team for many years to come due to these efforts. Congratulations on the incredible turnaround.

Chris Wentlent

Greene, NY