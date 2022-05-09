Letter: Buffalo’s roads leave so much to be desired

I recently returned to Buffalo after living in Tennessee for the past 24 years. Though the city has done much to turn itself around the roads are deplorable. I took a drive downtown and north of the city and almost had my teeth jarred out of my head. In all the years I lived in Buffalo the roads had never been this bad. With the taxes we pay you would think that the roads could be maintained better. Don’t blame it on the weather because the winters were much worse when I lived her 20 years ago and the roads were much better. I am embarrassed to invite my, out of state, friends to visit Buffalo, a city I was once so proud of.