Letter: Buffalo’s quality of life suffers due to speeding

We moved from Buffalo around five months ago because it was getting hard to keep up the maintenance on our house. But another reason was because the quality of life on the street was going downhill. It was no longer the nice quiet neighborhood we loved. We could not enjoy our front porch because of the cars speeding up and down the street at all hours of the day and night. Parents could not let their kids play out front because of this. I tried for three years to get some help from our local councilman but to no avail. It is still going on and still nothing has been done to put an end to this nonsense.