Letter: Buffalo’s quality of life suffers due to speeding

We moved from Buffalo around five months ago because it was getting hard to keep up the maintenance on our house. But another reason was because the quality of life on the street was going downhill. It was no longer the nice quiet neighborhood we loved. We could not enjoy our front porch because of the cars speeding up and down the street at all hours of the day and night. Parents could not let their kids play out front because of this. I tried for three years to get some help from our local councilman but to no avail. It is still going on and still nothing has been done to put an end to this nonsense.
What is it going to take before something gets done; someone getting seriously hurt or maybe even killed. I have friends who still live on the street who keep me informed about what is going on. The mayor started a program regarding the illegal use of ATV’s and dirt bikes on city streets. Big fines and confiscation of the vehicles. Why not do the same for these speeders. Institute heavy fines and impound their vehicle until paid. This is a serious problem, and it needs to be taken care of before it is too late. Just maybe someone from the Common Council will read this and do something about it.
Paul Murphy
West Seneca