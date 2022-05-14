 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Buffalo’s market is not so small in big thinking

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It seems that every article you read regarding the Bills has the reference that Buffalo is barely a top 50 market city. That is so untrue. Sitting many times in the scoreboard end zone, I have had many great conversations with our Canadian fans who love to invade on football Sundays. And I add not only from Ontario but the other provinces. Using the 100-mile circle, Buffalo suddenly emerges as a top 10 North American TV and population market. Rochester, Erie, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto make for an impressive marketing situation. The “Golden Horseshoe” is quite the mega population base that is indeed for the Bills taking. The Argos are an afterthought in Toronto. It is NFL territory. Frankly only the Bills can mess up continuing to thrive in this mega-market. With the new stadium, I say the Bills jump many, many spaces on the NFL pecking list.

Paul Unger

Cheektowaga

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stadium letters

Stadium letters

Letters to the Editor on Sunday, April 17 related to the Buffalo Bills and the construction of a new stadium.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News