Letter: Buffalo’s market is not so small in big thinking

It seems that every article you read regarding the Bills has the reference that Buffalo is barely a top 50 market city. That is so untrue. Sitting many times in the scoreboard end zone, I have had many great conversations with our Canadian fans who love to invade on football Sundays. And I add not only from Ontario but the other provinces. Using the 100-mile circle, Buffalo suddenly emerges as a top 10 North American TV and population market. Rochester, Erie, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto make for an impressive marketing situation. The “Golden Horseshoe” is quite the mega population base that is indeed for the Bills taking. The Argos are an afterthought in Toronto. It is NFL territory. Frankly only the Bills can mess up continuing to thrive in this mega-market. With the new stadium, I say the Bills jump many, many spaces on the NFL pecking list.