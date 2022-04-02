Letter: Buffalo, region lose with stadium’s location

After reading all the articles and reasons for building the New Bills playpen in Orchard Park, it is incomprehensible how great is the blindness of local, state, and even the Bills owners are to recognizing the long term economic and social benefits of a downtown stadium. With federal infrastructure funds available, surely a way can be found to accomplish what should have been done here decades ago. Yes, a downtown stadium's cost is phenomenal compared with a simple standalone project in Orchard Park. However, we're talking about more than just a playpen for a few football games and some other engagements. We're talking here about a major re-imaging of Buffalo's future. As has been noted by many, the spinoffs from a downtown stadium would be enormous economically, culturally and socially for the reinvigorating the city's core with new housing, restaurants, hotels, theatrical venues, etc. Connecting all this via light rail reaching north, east and south would truly complete the vision of a "City of Good Neighbors" united as one community and region.