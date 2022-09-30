Letter: Buffalo region is a fine place to settle down and live

My wife and I have often vacationed in Florida for two weeks at a time in early spring. We’ve enjoyed the beaches, the parks, the wildlife and birds. We like cities we’ve visited such as Sarasota, Key West, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island. But we would never want to live there full time.

We have loved traveling through our dramatically beautiful Southwest, seeing the national parks, the mountains, the desert, and staying in places such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Tucson, and Albuquerque. But we would never want to live there.

In 2015, we thoroughly enjoyed a week-long vacation in New Orleans, which is five feet below sea level. Nope. Wouldn’t live there either.

And we have been up and down the great state of California many times, from San Diego to the Redwood National Park in the north. If we ever had to move to another state, we had once thought it might be to California. No longer.

There are some important life decisions that many people cannot help being irrational about. One of those is where to live. People choose to settle where they grew up, or to be near their relatives and longtime friends. Or perhaps retire to somewhere with a warmer climate.

But what about natural disasters? Hurricanes, flooding, drought, wildfires, diminished water supplies, tornados, tidal erosion? None of these significant events seem to factor in. Never mind very high real estate costs. And then, even after disaster strikes, people irrationally decide to rebuild rather than to move to a more suitable location.

People elsewhere may deride Buffalo for its colder winters and substantial snowfall. But cold and snow seldom injure people or destroy property. My wife and I are happy to reside in a rationally-selected region.

Michael Silverman

Amherst