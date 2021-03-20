Letter: Buffalo reaps more benefits from public transportation

I often wonder how the City of Buffalo fell from vibrancy over the last half century. Some light was shed upon reading an opinion piece by retired city planner James E. Carr in Feb. 28th’s edition of The Buffalo News. His piece illustrates a compulsion to focus on abstract silver-bullet solutions at the expense of investing in the fundamentals that makes a city livable.

Carr said that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority should “leapfrog” bus rapid transit in favor of spending more money on autonomous vehicles. His argument was in response to news of NFTA studying the prospect of enhancing our city’s sixth busiest bus line, the #19 Bailey. It connects with 16 other routes, which is why so often people wait at these stops along Bailey Avenue and why more accommodations, like bigger shelters and faster service, is necessary.

But someone like Carr suggests the solution is to leave behind frequent and reliable public transportation and focus on the latest craze Silicon Valley and Elon Musk is selling, personal vehicles that can be requested via a smart phone app and take you exactly where you want to go.

His logic is harming people who need the bus most often today.