Letter: Buffalo Public School students have been harmed by teachers' vote

I love to start letters off with a quote. World-renowned author Rasheed Ogunlaru stated that “In leadership, life and all things, it’s far wiser to judge people by their deeds than by their speech - their track record rather than their talk.” The week of Oct. 24, Buffalo rank and file teachers voted overwhelmingly to deny the move to the three bell schedule, a measure that would have eliminated a bunch of inequitable issues that our students are facing.

Communities pay attention. Often when we level criticism of teachers or of the union, we are met with heavy pushback stating we don’t know what we’re talking about, that our teachers love our children. etc. I can’t argue feelings and I won’t. What I will say though is when 84% of 2,100 teachers vote to not do something that directly benefits our children, and gives our students what every student around them has, then what are we supposed to think?

Our students spend 55 minutes on the bus; they have no modified sports, no after school programs and no field trips. What’s interesting is that those same teachers who said no to our children, have children who enjoy these privileges because the majority don’t live in Buffalo, which means their kids don’t go to our schools. My grandmother once told me when people show you who they are, believe them. So, community what do you believe is the reason our teachers said no?

Aymanuel Radford

Buffalo