Letter: Buffalo proves it deserves to have its own MLB team

As an avid Yankee and MLB fan since 1968, my wildest dream came true this great summer of 2021, and of course it was to see a major league game in Buffalo. Sure I missed seeing Mickey Mantle, Bobby Murcer, Roy White, Reggie Jackson and Don Mattingly in my home city, but what a thrill to see Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and all the other MLB stars who came here to play in the 12 games I went to.

Thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Buffalo Bisons and the great City of Buffalo in giving this fan a thrill of a lifetime.

Nobody can ever tell me Buffalo can’t support a team, we outdid Tampa Bay, Oakland and Miami in attendance when the Jays played here. My dream came true, here is hoping a much younger generation can dream of a couple local billionaires to step up to the plate and make Buffalo visible on the MLB map like the early 90s again. Hey, my dream came true. Theirs can too.

Joseph Zanghi

Buffalo