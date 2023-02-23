By no means do I disagree that there appears to be bias in the issue of tickets by the Buffalo Police Department. That is not the intent of this letter. What I do want to comment on is that it is safe to say that the 31,000 tickets issued as stated in the editorial were indeed legit. In other words the tickets were issued for traffic violations to people for breaking laws, knowingly breaking laws.

Regardless of what percent of these people where Black, brown or white, these people are not law-abiding citizens. Speeding, illegal turns, running red lights, running stop signs, failure to signal, distracted driving, seat belt violations, loud exhausts, excessive tinted windows, etc,, are all examples of violations that are avoidable. I applaud the Buffalo Police Department for writing these tickets and hope that they would write more, a lot more.

In my simplistic world I hope that those that were ticketed “learned a lesson” and will abstain from such lawless behavior. Also in my simplistic world I see these traffic violations as a stepping stone to more serious and/or violent behavior. Yes I know that might appear to be a leap for some of you but human behavior is complicated. We tend to accept as OK what we are not punished for. Please continue to write those tickets.

Robert Smith

Kenmore