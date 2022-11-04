Letter: Buffalo Police department wrong to pass along a bad employee

A recent front-page Buffalo News Watchdog article reported the misdeeds of an Erie County corrections officer who previously held a job with the Buffalo Police Department.

The Buffalo Police Department, after several transgressions with co-workers and supervisors, allegations of racist police brutality against detainees and suspensions of this employee while in its employ, smoothly facilitated his transfer to employment with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office which came with a $15,000 annual raise.

By looking the other way, the Buffalo Police Department aided with the hire of this insolent and troubled employee to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department with the reward of a hefty pay raise rather than take the necessary steps to terminate his employment and ensure he is not in a similar law enforcement position. Meanwhile, published Buffalo News photographs depict his racist, bullying behavior waving a baseball bat in a crowd during a public Black Lives Matters protest.

The Buffalo Police Department should be hanging its heads in shame by not taking stronger steps to punish this behavior. To allow this behavior is to promote this behavior.

Sandra McCarthy

West Seneca