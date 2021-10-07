Letter: Buffalo Police ad displays some questionable judgment

Is the Buffalo Police Department dragging its feet in response to an ethics complaint?
Recently The Buffalo News reported claims that self-styled Broadway Broad and singing queen Vanna Deux’s remarks at a Sept. 23 fundraiser in support of mayoral candidate India Walton cost the performer her contract to perform at Club Marcella. Within a day of Deux’s reported remarks, club owners had tweeted their response that it was the performer’s “public conduct that was called into question,” irrespective of her political activism. Club Marcella was quick to respond, took decisive action and was transparent about why they did so.
The Buffalo News also reported that a complaint was filed with the city’s Board of Ethics by Buffalo attorney Stephanie Adams. The complaint centers around BPD regulations and state and federal laws potentially violated by at least six actual city police officers featured in a Byron Brown campaign television ad. The television ad in question first appeared in mid-September. Two weeks later a Spectrum News story quoted Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans’ response to the ad: “I didn’t see anything, anything at all wrong with that.”
When the best night club, gay or straight, in Buffalo – and number one dance club in Buffalo (as rated by buffalogaybars.com and Artvoice magazine) has clearer standards of professional conduct than the city Police Department, and a quicker response time to real or perceived violations of its code of conduct, Walton will surely have her work cut out for her.
Amy Sieracki
Kenmore