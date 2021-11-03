Letter: Buffalo Philharmonic delights with Brahms selections

The observation that can’t be repeated often enough is, “what a top-flight, world class orchestra we have here in Buffalo.”

I have had the privilege, and been blessed with, the opportunity to attend numerous concerts presented by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra over many years since my childhood.

This past weekend, once again the orchestra performed magnificently in presenting a diverse program of classical music selections that are considered audience favorites.

The featured soloist Nikki Chooi, concertmaster of the orchestra, performing the Brahms violin concerto. This is a masterpiece of the violin repertory in any critic’s opinion. Chooi played with energy, sensitivity, great musicianship and outstanding technical agility. I hope he stays here for many more years.

What a marvelous combination, conductor JoAnn Falletta, Chooi and all of the extraordinarily talented professionals who make up the ensemble. Special acclaim is due Henry Ward, principal oboist, who played the opening solo passage of the second movement of the Brahms with impressive heart and soul. It was a special moment for this listener.