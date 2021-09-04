Letter: Buffalo parent wants remote learning option

Although my husband and I believe that being in school could benefit some children socially, we have the difficult task of determining if it would be beneficial for our son. Having to wear a mask all day, including on an overheated bus before and after school, seems daunting to me. I do understand it is for the safety of everyone, and agree the mask mandate should be in place, which leaves me in a position where I think remote learning is a good option.

He will still be socially involved in his education online, still have friends over on weekends, still play football with his team, and not miss out on his eighth grade studies and specials (so long as there is no lockdown again). But having him behind a mask for eight hours a day, not being able to socialize with his friends during lunch, and keeping him away from others, seems like it would deter him and others from thriving this year. Having the option to learn remotely, either full or even part time, gives us a sense of relief.