Letter: Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight leaves this veteran grateful

I was one of the veterans invited to attend the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight on April 30, accompanied by my son, Joe. There was an honor guard to greet us at the Buffalo airport as we began our journey.

When we arrived at the Baltimore airport, there was a fire department water cannon salute. Hundreds of people were there to greet us, cheering and applauding.

We were then led by a motorcade of military veterans to the World War II Memorial, where they took a group picture of the 46 veterans being honored. Our other stops were the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the newly constructed Air Force Memorial.

The highlight of the day was touring Arlington National Cemetery, and viewing the formal ceremony of the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I had the privilege of placing a wreath at this grave with three of my cousins, Richard, Harold, and Raymond Wohlfeil.

We also visited the Iwo Jima flag raising statue. This brought back memories of my late brother-in-law Frank Lewis, who fought hand to hand combat with the Japanese in Iwo Jima, the Philippines, and Okinawa, when he served with the Marines. He was a true hero and was actually there when they raised the flag.

At dinner we received “mail from home” from our families and school children. When we landed back in Buffalo around midnight, we were greeted by Amherst Police, the Sheriff’s Department, the Buffalo Fire Department Pipe and Drum Corp., and hundreds of people cheering and applauding us on our arrival home.

Credit to Tom Petrie and all the volunteers from Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight for organizing this amazing experience. It was truly overwhelming and an honor I will never forget.

James Gatta Sr.

Buffalo