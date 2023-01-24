Letter: Buffalo needs to repair roads, time traffic lights

I have to assume Mayor Byron Brown rarely drives his city streets. He recently promoted installing electric vehicle charging stations in the city though any sense of propriety is severely misplaced. Funds need to be spent on the deplorable condition of our main roads. Besides the moonscape surface conditions, lane markings are almost nonexistent and the timing of traffic lights is inexcusable. Anytime day or night, Hertel/Delaware and Colvin/Amherst, for example, show green turn arrows when no vehicles are in turn lanes and lights turn for side street traffic when no vehicles are waiting to enter or cross a main road. This happens 24/7.