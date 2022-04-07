Letter: Buffalo needs the Bills, even in Orchard Park

I live in Cincinnati but own a home in Orchard Park where I grew up. Personally, I thought the new stadium should be built in the City of Buffalo where it would help create a larger entertainment district. However, knowing that it would cost substantially more leads me to believe that’s in everyone’s best interests to stay in Orchard Park. Chris Churchill, who is from Albany, wrote a critical piece on the governor’s negotiation skills and her husband who is Delaware North executive. The millions in tax revenue having the Bills stay, the construction revenue to Western New York companies, the job creation during that build out, and the fact that the community benefits by having one of only 32 NFL teams should be reason enough.