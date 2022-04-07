Letter: Buffalo needs the Bills, even in Orchard Park

I live in Cincinnati but own a home in Orchard Park where I grew up. Personally, I thought the new stadium should be built in the City of Buffalo where it would help create a larger entertainment district. However, knowing that it would cost substantially more leads me to believe that’s in everyone’s best interests to stay in Orchard Park. Chris Churchill, who is from Albany, wrote a critical piece on the governor’s negotiation skills and her husband who is Delaware North executive. The millions in tax revenue having the Bills stay, the construction revenue to Western New York companies, the job creation during that build out, and the fact that the community benefits by having one of only 32 NFL teams should be reason enough.
She acted quickly and responsibly. The Delaware North Company has had concessions there since 1992. Also, his contention that many don’t watch football is foolish. New York State spends $500 million on parks and many Western New Yorkers don’t use them. The state spends $4.5 billion on the office of Child and Family Services, and many residents never use those services. And so on.
People are also reading…
A new stadium cements the team in Buffalo. You can’t compare Buffalo to Los Angeles or other large cities. We are lucky to have an NFL team. Without the Bills, the city would be hurt immeasurably and the millions of dollars that comes in every weekend the Bills are at home would hurt the Buffalo business community tremendously.
Rick Wooliver
Orchard Park