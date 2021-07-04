 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Buffalo needs housing opportunities for everyone
0 comments

Letter: Buffalo needs housing opportunities for everyone

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I voted for India Walton because I read just one too many headlines about developers building yet another “luxury” apartment complex in Buffalo. I understand that the developers are the people with money, which the city needs. But attracting rich white people from the suburbs is only part of the story to create and sustain growth in Buffalo.

What the city needs is housing and opportunities for everyone, so that rich, middle- and working-class people can create a community together.

Byron Brown has done a lot for the city, but the voters have spoken.

Denise Mills

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News