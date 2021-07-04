Letter: Buffalo needs housing opportunities for everyone

I voted for India Walton because I read just one too many headlines about developers building yet another “luxury” apartment complex in Buffalo. I understand that the developers are the people with money, which the city needs. But attracting rich white people from the suburbs is only part of the story to create and sustain growth in Buffalo.
What the city needs is housing and opportunities for everyone, so that rich, middle- and working-class people can create a community together.
Byron Brown has done a lot for the city, but the voters have spoken.
Denise Mills
Buffalo