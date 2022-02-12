Letter: Buffalo must relinquish ‘City of Good Neighbors’ title

The City of Buffalo can no longer claim the title “City of Good Neighbors.” If this noble label still applied I would be able to walk down the sidewalks in my neighborhood without having to move into the street to avoid falling due to the lack of snow clearing. Even when there is a thaw as is currently happening many, neither homeowner or tenant can be bothered to shovel up the slush on the sidewalks which will surely refreeze into a worse condition.

Further, I wouldn’t have to read in The Buffalo News, city leaders stating that with more people working from home means more cars on the streets and how can we expect these people to move their cars to the legal side of the street to allow the streets department to clear the streets of snow? I have an easy solution for the city leaders. Don’t allow it. Enforce the current laws which have been posted and in effect for decades. Move your car according to the posted signs or get ticketed. During snow events, move your car according to the law or expect a mini tow and a more expensive ticket.

Homeowners and apartment building owners, clear your sidewalks or expect a fine. City government can return us to “The City of Good Neighbors” but not without some effort on their part.

Christopher Hough

Buffalo