Letter: Buffalo misses the mark with aging convention center

Why does the Buffalo region continually miss out year after year getting the many benefits the convention industry provides to a community and its citizens? It is because our area has a small, obsolete, half century old, uncompetitive convention center.

Other cities’ community leaders appreciate the value of the thousands of out-of-town conventioneers, etc., bring into their communities: fresh imported dollars to be spent in local hotels, restaurants, stores, etc. All of these millions of dollars are recirculated many times of over among the many local citizens and merchants. This further grows their local economies which creates new jobs and additional sales taxes for their local treasuries. What a great industry. The conventioneers do their thing and then leave town without needing additional roadways, offices, schools, etc.

A recent visit to Pittsburgh and Indianapolis reinforced my thoughts regarding how lacking we are in Buffalo in the convention industry. There were over 2,000 volleyball participants plus their supporting parents, families and friends all in town for four days spending millions in hotels, stores, restaurants, etc., fueling their local economies. The Buffalo News reports that the Buffalo area’s job gains are lagging behind the rest of the U.S.

What is Erie County doing? Instead of planning for a new, much larger, competitive convention center which takes years, we are spending millions on our obsolete convention center so it will look more attractive to mostly locals? Wake up Buffalo. These other cities don’t have the luxury of the renowned wonder of Niagara Falls nearby, historic architecture, etc., to help them attract conventions.

Sergio Fornasiero

Williamsville