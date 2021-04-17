Letter: Buffalo is long overdue for Major League Baseball

With the recent improvements made to Sahlen Field I think it’s time to revisit the idea of Buffalo gaining a Major League Baseball franchise. Several years ago Bob Rich told the fans that if they could prove to him by supporting the Bisons that he would consider it and we responded by leading the league in attendance but unfortunately the majors didn’t happen. We have proved with out loyalty to the Bills and Sabres to be the most loyal fans around and with major league stars visiting our city the interest would surely increase. Imagine the rivalries we’d have with the Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays. The naysayers will continue to say we are too small of a city, but if Cleveland and Pittsburgh can do it and with the right management and marketing team I feel we could thrive as well. Buffalo is on its way back thanks to the Pegula’s, Doug Jemal and others and a Major League Baseball team in downtown Buffalo would be the icing on the cake.