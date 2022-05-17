 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Buffalo is hurting but we’ll heal and rebound

Whenever I see my beloved hometown’s renaissance chronicled in the national press or when I revel in the unbridled joy of Josh Allen and the Bills success garnering widespread attention, I feel such pride. Can you relate to puffing out your chest because Buffalo has come so far in so many ways.

Now my chest holds a broken heart for the victims, friends, and families of those ruthlessly gunned down in the senseless massacre last Saturday.

As the weeks ahead unfold, may the memories of the men and women who were simply taking time to grocery shop on a sunny Saturday never be forgotten and may they all rest in peace as we try to collectively heal.

Brenda Alesii

Williamsville

