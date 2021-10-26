Letter: Buffalo is chock full of undelivered projects

Before rushing to judgment on a four years old community land trust, let’s remember the prematurely supported, and ultimately failed or reconsidered projects by sophisticated and experienced developers such as: A proposal to level McCarley Gardens that would have displaced 150 families; demolitions over a decade at Pilgrim Village as developers came and went, removing families, while nothing is built; the purchase and stripping of 33 High Street – a once thriving Black cultural arts center, now sitting fallow; a misguided construction plan to build a veterinary college at Gates Circle that was without a viable academic plan; Sweet Pea Market, Bass Pro at Canalside, Queen City Landing, Tesla – the list can continue. There are many examples of overreaching, overstating, overpromising developer schemes that have not only failed to deliver, but in many cases, never came to fruition. So let’s be fair to the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, its prior executive director and its current leadership, by objectively comparing and contrasting the last 16 years of Buffalo planning and development.