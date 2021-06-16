Letter: Buffalo high school seniors deserve large graduations

As a longtime Buffalo Public School parent, I would like to express my extreme displeasure and concern with how callous and thoughtless the BPS procedures are regarding graduation for the high school Class of 2021.

This class, as have all students in the BPS, has suffered for the last 15 months and deserves the best, most all- inclusive graduations that New York State guidelines provide for.

Currently, classes are being split into multiple graduations, so that students will not be with their friends and classmates, and only allow for two guests to attend per student.

It does not have to be this way. The stadiums, such as All-High, have more than enough space to graduate entire classes together if the BPS administration and Board of Education would just make an effort to honor these students as they deserve. Other districts in Western New York are graduating large classes in single locations together; once again the BPS is not putting the needs of students first.

Parents and guardians need to speak up and advocate for our children's right to have their high school accomplishments celebrated.

Mary Wachter

Buffalo