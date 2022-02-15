Letter: Buffalo family in dire need of help from city officials

I read with disbelief the recent City & Region section that spoke of the Buffalo family living with rats, roaches and fire code violations and now facing eviction from their apartment. Their ongoing problem with rats “the size of cats” roaming throughout their apartment is nothing new for them and because the landlord lived out of town and did nothing to eradicate the situation, they lived with it. Along with the rat infestation, they are dealing with cockroaches and fear when they put their children to bed, they have to make sure the roaches don’t crawl into their mouths and cause medical issues.
Lastly, there are 10 recent housing violations against the landlord to making this building not even safe to live in. Is this a horror movie I’m watching and not really my city allowing this landlord to provide such deplorable living conditions for this family for so long? How dare owner, Ratna Akhter, of the Bronx, even consider renting under these conditions. Why weren’t there penalties against the obvious absentee landlord, thus, making him improve the condition of his Buffalo real estate? Thank God for People United for Sustainable Housing trying to address this situation because someone has to.