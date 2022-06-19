Letter: Buffalo expert is right on Great Northern

Paul McDonnell testified before a State Supreme Court Judge earlier this month that a windstorm causing damage to a small portion of the historic Great Northern grain elevator did not endanger the other parts of the structure.

I agree completely.

As a licensed architect and former resident, I have travelled to Buffalo several times this year to assess the conditions of the Great Northern. I have photographed the building and have become familiar with its design and engineering plans. It is clear to me that the structure is stable. The building can be repaired and can be reused for many years to come.

I take great pride in teaching my students about Buffalo’s legacy of outstanding architecture and urban design. Still, among the city’s many treasures, the Great Northern is absolutely unique. You will not find another industrial structure of this stature anywhere else in the United States.

Thankfully, we now know the building is strong, and can be saved.

Michael Di Pasquale, AIA, AICP

Associate Professor of Regional Planning

University of Massachusetts Amherst