In 2021 Pope Francis called on the world’s priests “to be shepherds living with the smell of the sheep.” Ever since the Buffalo diocese implemented the Family of Parishes in their Road to Renewal, we’ve had five different priests celebrate one particular mass in the last five weeks. I asked a fellow parishioner, “If you needed spiritual guidance, who would you go to?” He didn’t know.

Our parish is now one of five in our family and has only one pastor assigned for those five hence, his congregation is now five times larger, placing him a good distance away from the “smell of the sheep.” Our former pastor was reassigned and now oversees the pastors of six different families, putting him even farther away from “the smell of the sheep.”

One of my friends is not Catholic; his wife is. His mother-in-law, also Catholic, lived with them and when she eventually needed in-home hospice care his minister visited her every single day. Her Catholic pastor came only once and administered last rites.

I don’t blame the priests at all. Those that I know are good, sincere, spiritual ministers and want to work with their people, but they also have to work within the structure and framework of the diocese. They’re trying and they’re giving homilies, but when I go to church, it doesn’t feel like there’s a connection. Something’s missing; maybe it’s continuity. There is no one ministering to the spiritual needs of the parish, much less the personal needs of an individual.

It seems to me that the administration of the diocese is more concerned with maintaining the image, persona and fiscal solvency of the barn at the expense of “living with the smell of the sheep.”

John Jarosz

Lake View