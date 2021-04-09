Letter: Buffalo Diocese protects itself at cost to students

The recent report in the Buffalo News that the Diocese of Buffalo is cutting financial aid to its private elementary schools should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed this evolving scandal.

Once again the children of the church will pay the price for the hierarchy allowing pedophiles parading as priests to prey on its children until it was publicly exposed. Only then did the scope of the perverted crimes and even more horrendous cover up come to light.

Now the same hierarchy plans to cut its aid to the very foundation of the church itself, its schools to zero. At the same time it was reported the Diocese to date has spent $3.8 million in legal fees to shield the diocesan financial interests from being attached by legal claims generated from the priest-pedophile scandal and ensuing massive cover up.

Over 30 Catholic elementary schools could be funded with the massive fees the bishop has paid to the more than seven law firms it has engaged in the fight to keep victims from just compensation. The irony is as the church preached renewal during Easter season, it continues to protect itself from the ramifications of its past misdeeds with legal and financial maneuvers. It is hypocritical at the very least and criminal at worst.

Gary Rog

Hamburg