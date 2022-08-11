Letter: Buffalo could learn from Erie, Pa., pirates

Recently I was browsing through an entertainment pamphlet on Erie Pa., that proudly featured their beautiful waterfront. They have chosen to showcase and promote family-related amusements with a pirate theme along their harbor areas. They have pirate boats, pirate wagons, pirate kayaks and pedal watercraft, and pirate buses to transport people about. Even a restaurant named Woody’s looks like Black Beard would dine there. I don’t suppose there were many sea-robbers on the Great Lakes back in the day, but this fun modern pirate action/activity presents an aura of adventure while folks enjoy games, eating and/or relaxing along the waterfront (I could be wrong but I don’t think the pirate theme was derived from the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team name). Would having/promoting an overall theme at our waterfront serve our interests more?

We have Shark Girl, USS Sullivan/Liberty Hound, Explore & More, the Carousel, the grain elevators and RiverWorks/Silo City/Duende that provide wonderful entertainment at/near our waterfront. But there isn’t a prevailing theme accentuated. If Erie has the pirates, could we have the Vikings (a different seafaring-related take on adventure)? – the Vikings sailed in the summertime too. Or perhaps we could create/use our own cartoon character(s) that would express and identify our community and help people discover our waterfront (there currently is no cartoon museum in our country). Or maybe we could exhibit a kraken or some mythical beast that would spark excitement for our amusements and generate increased interest for experiencing life along our waterfront.