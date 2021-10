In 2005, the percentage of Buffalonians living in poverty was 29.86%. In 2019 (the latest available data), that rate increased to 30.06%. When only considering the school-age population, the poverty rate was 42.90% in 2005, and 46% by 2019. This cycle of generational poverty must stop spinning before Buffalo can claim anything resembling an economic resurgence. Expensive restaurants don’t constitute progress in a city when nearly half if its children are routinely hungry.