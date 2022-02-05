Letter: Buffalo Bills will recover and return better than ever

I grew up in Amherst during the 60s through the 80s and moved out of the area in the late 80s. I remember riding my bike over to Erie Community College in Williamsville just to have Joe Ferguson sign a football (and also step on my 12-year-old foot by accident). I loved, loved, loved the Bills growing up. I have lived in California for 30 years since and, while I’m a big 49ers fan, I’m still a huge Bills fan. While the Jan. 23 game was the most exciting game I can ever remember watching, it was also one of the most heartbreaking. Still, I was so impressed by Josh Allen and the Bills offense that it’s hard to imagine the Bills not coming back again (even stronger) next year. There are many fond memories I have about living in Western New York and seeing the Bills in person (as well as being surrounded by Bills fan enthusiasm) is definitely one of them. Have heart Buffalo, the Bills will be back.