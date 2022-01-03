Letter: Buffalo Bills uniforms could use its own makeover

Our Buffalo Bills horrible red uniforms should be deep sixed.
The team look like little boys running around in their jammies.
I am so glad they won against the Panthers recently, in spite of their attire.
Marsha Bodine
Getzville
