The Buffalo Bills team were suffering from a deep depression caused by the grief felt when Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field in the game between the Bengals and the Bills. Everyone saw the shock in their faces right after the life-threatening incident. They were different. The team needed to deal with the mental incompatibilities between their feelings of invincibility and their friend’s near death; the repressed feelings grew and diminished their physical ability to function. It gradually took its toll. They fought physically but even in the second half of the Miami game you could see the encroachment of the diminished physical capacity of those most affected, (the big strong macho linemen). The mental battle waging in their minds siphoned their strength as they battled themselves as well as the other team. This peaked in the game between the Bengals and the Bills. This should come as no surprise. After all, they were playing the same Bengals team when they first had to deal with their own mortality.
The day after the Bengals game, I saw an article in The Buffalo News quoting a lineman as saying he felt like he was in quicksand. My friends, this is a typical response of a person in deep denial and depression. It is also a sign of grief and loss not expressed adequately. The Bills teams struggled mightily, but it was not their physical preparation that failed them, it was the lack of management not adequately addressing the grief and depression of their young sheltered players. Grief and depression can rob anyone of their will and strength. We do not need a new team, let them heal, give them time to come to grips with their own feelings and the reality of death. I am 77 and I know that the grief felt when someone close to you dies or is seriously injured – it is debilitating.
John Brandenberger
Buffalo