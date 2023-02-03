The Buffalo Bills team were suffering from a deep depression caused by the grief felt when Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field in the game between the Bengals and the Bills. Everyone saw the shock in their faces right after the life-threatening incident. They were different. The team needed to deal with the mental incompatibilities between their feelings of invincibility and their friend’s near death; the repressed feelings grew and diminished their physical ability to function. It gradually took its toll. They fought physically but even in the second half of the Miami game you could see the encroachment of the diminished physical capacity of those most affected, (the big strong macho linemen). The mental battle waging in their minds siphoned their strength as they battled themselves as well as the other team. This peaked in the game between the Bengals and the Bills. This should come as no surprise. After all, they were playing the same Bengals team when they first had to deal with their own mortality.