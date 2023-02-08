The late Sen. William Proxmire used to give the “Golden Fleece” award to politicians and government agencies for wasteful spending of taxpayer funds. The public servants responsible for the Buffalo Bills stadium deal would be the rightful recipients of the award this year for their disgraceful turnover of public funds to billionaire sports owners whose massive profits could easily finance a new stadium. If the original fleecing of taxpayers to the tune of $850 million wasn’t bad enough, we are now learning that the state and county will be responsible for $400 million in maintenance expenses over a 30-year period, plus additional amounts to account for inflation. After having their pockets stuffed with taxpayer cash, the Bills owners will provide only $3 million per year in “community benefits.”