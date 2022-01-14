Letter: Buffalo ‘Bills Mafia’ fans are warm-hearted, giving

I have passively followed the ongoing controversy about how the name “Bills Mafia” may be offensive to many in the Italian-American community. These are the folks who arrive at the stadium hours before the game to “party hardy” and the same ones who go bare chested in single digit temperatures while they shout on their heroes. One might question the sanity of their occasional actions.

What cannot be questioned is their humanity, their kindness and their compassionate commitment to the well-being of others. First it was the response to Andy Dalton’s charity after he “got the Bills in” to the playoffs a few years back. Some $400,000 was raised, I read. Then the response to the passing of Josh Allen’s grandmother. Over a million dollars was donated (in $17 donations I’m told) to Oishei Children’s Hospital. There’s even a new wing that is named after her. Now, some burglar stole grilling equipment from of all fans, “Buffalo Elvis,” who we’ve all watched, guitar and all, for years on end in the first row. Their immediate response? Raise $7,000 to replace the loss. Say what you will about how crazy they are but I am impressed and heap great pride onto all of them for putting their money where their mouth is.