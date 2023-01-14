Letter: Buffalo Bills’ generosity wins over this Pat’s heart

Reading about Jim and Jill Kelly’s efforts to lead prayers for Damar Hamlin is emblematic of the Bills team spirit, the Bills Mafia (and their charitable endeavors), and the city spirit. Contributing to Tua’s Foundation being a recent example … not surprising to me. Back in 1990 my wife and I sent out letters to all of the NFL teams seeking items for a benefit auction (for a child with cancer). We received replies from only third of the teams, with most of them sending cheap cloth pennants … including my Patriots … except for Buffalo. We received an NFL football, signed by Jim Kelly! That football went for $300.