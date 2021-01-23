Letter: Buffalo Bills coach, team must push for Super Bowl

The Bills will tangle with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game, Buffalo's first appearance in the round since 1994 – a 30-13 win over Kansas City. See what Josh Allen and co. are up against, from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to Andy Reid.

About 20 years ago my commute from Kensington Avenue in Buffalo to my home in Hamburg was hampered by a blizzard. What normally took 30 minutes ended up taking six hours.

I was stuck on the Scajaquada Expressway near the Elmwood Avenue off ramp when a semi got stuck going up the ramp. This caused traffic to backlog on the 198. The only way we could clear traffic and get off a motionless highway, was to get that semi up the ramp.

It didn’t take long at all for about 20 of us to get out of our cars and start pushing that semi up the hill. We were not asked, we just banded together, laborers and lawyers, secretaries and CEOs, Blacks and whites, it didn’t matter. We had a common goal, the semi needed help, and he was in Buffalo, so help came. That is what we do.

Well, it took a while but eventually we pushed that semi up hill. When the driver was clear and moving onto Elmwood Avenue, he sounded his horn in thanks.

Coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills fans are not asking you to win the Super Bowl for us. We are asking you to join our community, believe in yourselves, work together and harder than you have ever worked before and push that semi up that hill.

If you do that, you will win the Super Bowl with us, not for us.