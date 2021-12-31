Letter: Buffalo and the waterfront can finally be seen on the rise

Things are picking up in Western New York. For example, where once the Buffalo River was a national disgrace, now we are leveraging our industrial history to bring our community together. A lot of this progress is the result of the hard work of public officials like Congressman Brian Higgins. His persistent efforts at home and in Washington for more and better resources, and his detailed plans to continue the revitalization of Buffalo’s waterfront areas, will benefit all of us. Higgins’ leadership is essential to our region’s success, and more great things are on the horizon for Buffalo and its waterfront.