The obituary of our 100-year-old former senator, James L. Buckley, in the Aug. 19 issue stoked a treasured memory of my father, Judge J. Douglas Trost. Mr. Trost, was then, back in the 70s, an operative in the county Republican organization, who was charged with escorting candidate Buckley throughout the county on a campaign junket. There was a stop made at the legendary saloon located across the Turnpike from gate one of the Lackawanna steel plant, which was much loved by the steel workers and a perfect campaign stop.

The essence of this story requires the reader to remember the times and the ambiance of the bar, its patrons, its location and the native humor of its proprietor.

My father, as the party spokesman/host, offered to buy the bar a drink on behalf of the candidate. The most famous proprietor of the establishment, Andy Eszak, asked the candidate what he would have.

Mr. Buckley answered “Courvoisier, please.”

The proprietor replied, “Sorry senator, the kitchen’s closed.”

This was one of the most told stories which my father carried with him throughout his career. I hope that many of your readers will remember that it was so much funnier to hear him tell it.

Timothy J. Trost

East Aurora

