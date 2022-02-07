Letter: ‘Bubble Man’ captured the hearts of so many

We happened to be down on the corner of Elmwood and Allen Street one day a few summers ago. As we were standing there we started noticing large, filmy, odd-shaped objects floating around us. They appeared to be coming from an open window a few floors up. We suddenly realized they were large bubbles. We asked one of the apparent locals gathered by us, what they were all about. “Oh that’s just Bubble Man” was their united response, “Bubble who?” we queried. “Yeah, he’s been blowing them bubbles for years now.”

As it turns out, two decades to be exact. We couldn’t help but smile at this seemingly silly, unusual hobby of his. Who wouldn’t need to smile as they strolled along noticing bubbles floating all around them? We had to wonder how many people’s days he has brightened over the years with this simple act of really no special purpose. He died quite recently at the age of 75. This seemingly odd hobby will remain in people’s hearts for years to come. We know it did ours.