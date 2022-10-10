Letter: BTF retiree health care conundrum has a solution

An editorial appearing in The Buffalo News on Oct. 5, ended with only two choices offered to Phil Rumore, head of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, regarding retiree health benefits in the new contract negotiations.

Either drop this coverage for new hires or take this benefit away from all BTF employees. The former would negate the “all for one/one for all” premise that is the foundation of union membership and would also create an “us versus them” division that would continue forward through many decades. The latter would ignore the history of the Buffalo Public Schools as an employer who offered lower salaries than suburban districts, but had excellent health care benefits for both current and retired teachers. Because my mother retired in 1991 after a long career as an elementary school teacher in Buffalo, I am well versed in the BTF/Buffalo Public Schools tug of war playing out through the years.

Rumore actually has a third choice, which is to retain the retiree health care benefit for all teachers, courtesy of the Triborough Amendment that holds current bargaining agreement obligations in place until a new contract is signed. In the recent past, the BTF members worked without a new contract for more than a decade; patience can indeed be a virtue.

Appearing on the same day as the aforementioned editorial, the “Local News” section featured an article that highlighted recent violence as follows: “16-year-old girl arrested in a stabbing last month at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management,” which followed “a stabbing and shooting incident at McKinley High School in February that was followed a month later by a student attack on a teacher at Emerson School of Hospitality.” Without retiree health care benefits, what would be the incentive for new teachers to choose to work in BPS instead of a suburban district where they would be warmly welcomed in light of the current teacher shortage?

Suzanne Keller

Retired biology faculty member

Finger Lakes CC

Canandaigua