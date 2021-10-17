Letter: Brown should step aside for the Democratic nominee

Mayor Byron Brown has been kind enough to stay in the race and provide the media a reason to cover India Walton, and give her team a reason to knock on doors. Overall, it has been great for Buffalo, and exciting.

But now almost $200,000 has come into Brown’s campaign, and there is a real danger of the new administration being burdened by whatever message $200,000 buys, if it is spent the way it often is.

Much existing public housing has fallen into disrepair or been demolished, while new public housing has been built with subsidies. It would be hard for Brown to change course and the developers must realize that.

The mayor should be praised for the good he has done in his four terms. But it is time for the city and for the state to change directions for the good of everyone.

I urge the mayor to support the Democratic nominee and protect the honors he deserves.

Could we be the first major city with housing for all? Nope, too late. Cuba has this. Good housing? Yes.

Martin Gugino

Buffalo