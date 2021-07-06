Letter: Brown should admit loss in Buffalo’s mayoral race

While living in the suburbs of Buffalo, I have always taken a casual interest in city politics. Being a registered Democrat and a de facto Bernie Sanders type of Democratic Socialist I have always admired the efforts of the strong progressive wing of the city Democrats. This year that wing managed to bring a primary victory to India B. Walton, defeating longtime Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown. While I always felt that Brown was an able and effective administrator, this year he seems to take his Democratic endorsement for granted.

Thus, due to the vigilant efforts of India B. Walton and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Walton won a hard-fought primary victory. Instead of gracefully accepting defeat, Brown chose to end his political career by “fearmongering,” labeling Walton, a hardworking nurse and community activist, as “radical socialist.” He then went on to urge voters to write in his name in November. His foolish claim and awful speech reminded me of another recent political loser who won’t accept defeat. It is so sad to see Brown end his admirable political career on such a sad note. I urge all Buffalo residents to vote for “India B. Walton for Mayor.”